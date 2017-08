Borderfree / Pitney Bowes The company operates a proprietary technology and services platform that enables retailers in the United States to transact with consumers in approximately 100 countries and territories worldwide.

Mona Mona is an artificial intelligence based personal shopping assistant. Built by former Amazon.com employees, Mona simplifies mobile shopping and provides you with the best and most relevant deals and products tailored to your preferences. The more you interact with Mona, the better she’ll get to know you.

Bloglovin' Bloglovin' is a better way to read, organize and discover your favorite blogs on mobile and desktop. With over 8 million active users and 750,000 registered bloggers, Bloglovin’ is the ultimate destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle-obsessed users to discover, consume and share professionally produced content from top influencers around the world. The Bloglovin’ Shop app is an extension of the Bloglovin’ brand dedicated to mobile commerce by providing influencers with the ability to make their blog posts shoppable.

Muse Muse connects you with your favorite brands and tastemakers right on your lock screen. Discover amazing content directly on your lock screen through the Muse carousel. Save time and effort by letting Muse find the stories made for you. Product discovery has never been so meaningful. Discover items featured by your favorite tastemakers in their own stories. Tap to purchase. Muse collects high quality content from the world’s best lifestyle tastemakers and presents them to you in a visually enhanced format, right on your lock screen. No search. No remembering to search.

Foray Collective Foray Collective is an innovative way to shop and discover thousands of products from top brands and emerging designers. Foray Collective is an online retail aggregator that is disrupting the way up and coming brands sell directly to consumers. Each season we search for top brand labels from around the world, and aggregate their latest collections on to our marketplace. We then leverage highly trusted social influencers and their networks to curate content and market the site. At Foray we believe in engaging and inspiring our customers. We utilize curated collections, custom brand campaigns and an ever changing feed of style influencer posts to provide each customer with a "where and what to buy" solution.

Blue Kangaroo Every day, Blue Kangaroo delivers hundreds of fresh deals to our users - discounts, buy-one-get-one offers, free gifts with purchase, and more - from over 2,000 popular national stores, daily-deal sources, and flash-sale sites and from thousands of local stores and services all over the country. With Blue Kangaroo’s Personal Shopping service, shoppers enjoy instant access to favorite product categories, national stores, local stores, and relevant savings – all in one place. In addition, social shopping is always one click away without ever leaving a retailer’s site. With the Roo in hand, consumers can find "the right products and best deals at the right time, and share them instantly with family and friends."

Stylect 350,000 shoes, 10,000 brands, hundreds of retailers make Stylect the world's best and largest shoe shop. Downloaded more than 1 million times, Stylect showcases shoes from retailers and brands such as Louboutin, Prada, Asos, Nike, Topshop, Zara, Jimmy Choo and many more. Based on your likes and dislikes (gathered through a ‘hot-or-not’ interface), Stylect recommends you better and better shoes. The shoes you love are saved into your wish-list and we send you a notification whenever they go on sale.

Donde Fashion Donde Fashion is the fastest way to find your favorite fashion items. Donde Fashion is available in an iOS app and web version and is the quickest and most intuitive fashion search. Donde Fashion allows women to find their ideal looks in seconds across 6,000 brands and retailers.

ShopBuy The easiest way to shop.The stores you shop at show in one feed. You sort by what's new, hot, or on sale. Toss any product you like to your universal shopping cart. That means one check out process across 40 different stores. Save any product you see for later. Don't wait too long though, trendy products run out of stock quick! The more you use ShopBuy, the move you level up. Compete against friends or the rest of the ShopBuy community.

Trusper Trusper is a free mobile app and website that allows you to quickly share and discover tips of daily life with trusted friends, family, and fans. Whether you are looking or sharing tips on Cosmetics, Beauty, DIY and more, this app enables users and Trusted helpers to create and publish tips with pictures, videos, and captions.

ShopFeed Shopfeed, called "the Buzzfeed for shopping" by TechCrunch, is the only way to shop, read, stay relevant, and stave off boredom: a constantly refreshing stream of articles populated with products from your favorite magazines, blogs, celebrities, and Shopfeed itself.

Price Patrol Price Patrol is a mobile shopping app…more than that it is a search engine for the LIVE inventory of all the stores around you. Search the real-time availability of over 2.5 BILLION items near your geo-position and let Price Patrol show you where to find nearly anything at over half a million retail locations nationwide. Buy in store, buy in app…Price Patrol helps you shop the way you already do, just better.

Let’s Soap Box Soapbox is a mobile platform for short videos about beauty and fashion made by the world's most talented content creators. Through our app, we allow viewers to seamlessly buy and save the products that they see at the lowest cost. Our mission is to make the journey between inspiration to buy and the final purchase as short as possible, suiting the customer and the creators.

eBindle ebindle.com makes it easier to find and buy sets (bundles) of products while providing the best total price. This is done by utilizing an advanced multi-item, price comparison engine. A quick ebindle search brings product listings from major retailers, reviews from consumers and experts, and intuitive sorting options to help users target the desired product. In this way, ebindle reduces the headache associated with finding and deciding what to buy and where to buy it from. Best of all, ebindle comes packaged in a simple user interface that saves users time and money.